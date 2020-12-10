After 12 months apart, a Central Texas military family reunites and inspires a locker room

CW2 Eric Moore spent the past 12 months in Korea and has been deployed for 21 of the past 28 months.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — They say it takes a village.

"People look out for you," Tasha Moore said. "We're a military family and that's a big deal for me because, when he's gone, it's just us. We don't have any family here in Killeen."

CW2 Eric Moore is stationed at Fort Hood but has spent the past 12 months on a hardship tour in South Korea.

"I thought I was coming home on September 30, that's when I first went to Korea," Moore said. "However, during COVID-19, a lot of movement stopped throughout the entire military. So, the decision for me to come home was really in limbo all the way until late August or early September, because I didn't have a replacement."

A brief trip home to see his wife, Tasha, and three kids halfway through his tour was wiped out by the pandemic.

So, when Moore boarded a plane from Korea to Seattle on September. 30, he hadn't told his kids, including Eric II, who's a junior at Harker Heights High School.

"Deuce" started getting suspicious of his father's long-awaited return, though, in the final days before he came home. When he asked his mom to go to his best friend's house, something she lets him do frequently, she told him no and that they had plans.

"I was like, 'For the past 12 months, we've never had anything just planned,'" the high schooler said.

When he left for Korea, the older Moore had only been home from Afghanistan for seven months. So, to see his kids for the first time in a year, these military parents had to orchestrate a surprise because of a conversation he had with his three-year-old daughter, Mia, over the summer.

"About June or July, she says, 'Dad, I know you're my dad, but I've never met you," Moore said. "And she would go around the house, she would say things like, 'You're not here, so you must not live here. So, when you come, I want you to ring the doorbell."

So, when he landed in Killeen, a friend picked him up at the airport and he surprised Mia and eight-year-old Kayleigh.

Including ringing the doorbell.

After Kayleigh leapt in to his arms, the trio played and jumped on the trampoline until it was time to head to Belton for Deuce's game at UMHB's Crusader Stadium.

"Hey, before we hit the field, I've got somebody who wants to come talk to y'all real quick," Knights head coach Jerry Edwards said to start his final pregame speech.

In walked Moore, to the surprise of his son and a locker room full of players and coaches excited for his return.

Special moment before last nights game. One of our players dads returned from a 12 month deployment. The embrace says it all! @KilleenISD_ @forthood #reptheshield pic.twitter.com/Ua0ODmjF5z — Jerry Edwards (@_Jerry_Edwards) October 3, 2020

"I was speechless," Deuce said. "I couldn't say anything, nothing came out. After the embrace, we talked about the game like he had never been gone. It was crazy."

Deuce saw his dad leave for southeast Asia the day of his sophomore homecoming dance.

But ahead of his first home game playing varsity football, tears flowed as this pair was finally back together.

"I was trying to hold back my emotions," the elder Moore said. "I was trying to contain myself. I wanted to live in the moment.

After a summer of working out together from halfway across the world.

"He always challenges me to be better, so he challenged me, because I always make old jones, 'I'm old, but I can still do this better than you,'" Deuce said, laughing. "So, I was like, 'OK, bet.' So, I went and did it with him and, uh, he beat me."

And after a year of trying to help his family in Texas from Korea, 14 hours ahead of his loved ones.

"He would fall asleep and my mom would hang up," Kayleigh said of her dad's attempts to help with homework ahead of his 6 a.m. shifts.

Moore gave what his son described as the best pregame speech.

"Leave it all on the field," Deuce remembered. "I'll remember it for the rest of my life.

CW2 is finally able to spend meaningful time together. And he's finally able to get to know and watch Mia, with whom he's missed two years, grow up.

"It means the world," Moore said. "You join the military to do something bigger, you want to provide for your family. And, in doing so, you end up being away to take care of them. And, sometimes, it doesn't make sense to you."