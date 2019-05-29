SAN ANTONIO — Students are dropping the books and picking up new activities through the variety of Parks & Recreation programs offered all summer around the city. The Summer Youth runs Mondays through Fridays (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) for ages 6-12 at select schools and ages 6-14 at Parks & Recreation community centers. Kids will learn and enjoy sports, fitness, nutrition, arts & crafts, and reading activities such as the Mayor’s Summer Reading Club. This program serves more than 50 locations and maintains a 1:25 staff member to participant ratio.

“In our program, they can come in, they can have fun; we have sites where they can go swimming, depending on what the location is. So, we just have a variety of things for them to do just to have fun and stay busy,” Parks & Recreation Assistant Manager Sarah Sharp said.

The Summer Food Program serves young people 18 and younger providing one full lunch meal and a hearty snack each day. Sharp said the most popular activity each year is the swimming, which is why Parks & Rec is hosting the World’s Largest Swim Lesson for ages 4 and older.

“This is a really good opportunity for kids to learn that swim lessons do save lives. We want to spread that education,” Sharp said.

The cost to participate is $260, which covers the full eight weeks and all meals. Depending on income, some may qualify for a special adjusted rate of $25.

To find the closest locations hosting Parks & Recreation summer programs, call 211 or click here.

