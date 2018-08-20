It is a tough reality for some families in the Alamo City. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at least 21 children under the age of 18 have been reported missing just this year alone.

One advocate, Frank Treviño, has made it his mission to help these families. He spends most of his days looking up missing people cases. He became interested when a co-worker of his went missing several years ago.

"I spend lots of time on the computer, looking at cases, studying cases, studying history, and cases that have happened 20 to 30 years ago," he said.

He said he has lost track of how many cases he has helped. It's now a full-time job.

"I can contribute to a lot of these cases, like how to coordinate a search, what to do, and what not to do," Treviño said.

Treviño said the number from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sounds about right.

"It is not shocking to me," he said. "I think it is shocking to a lot of people that are not in tune with the missing persons in the city."

Treviño said there are plenty more cases out there, because several go unreported. He said when it comes to the cases involving kids, it is either one of two things.

"Runaways and trafficking," he said.

Deputy Chief Ari Jimenez with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said human trafficking is real, and in our backyard.

"Many of the youth that go missing, within the first 48 hours can become victims of pimps and traffickers," he said.

Jimenez said the internet is the most dangerous when it comes to luring children into trafficking. He said this is happening much more often.

For more information about the problem, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

© 2018 KENS