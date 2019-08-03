SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio is not doing enough to protect local kids from a sexual predator living on the north side.

That is the charge leveled today by the local SNAP chapter - the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests.

The Madonna House in the 5700 block of Blanco Road is a retirement home for clergy and part of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate family.

The facility is not under the control of the Archdiocese, but a retired defrocked priest who SNAP claims lives there, Galeb Mokarzel, is on the list of credibly accused clergy recently released by the Archdiocese.

SNAP spokesperson Patti Koo said “And how is this credibly accused priest under supervision? How is he being monitored? SNAP is very skeptical about claims of supervision.”

SNAP said releasing a list of names of accused predators is not enough. They said they want people who live near the facility to know the danger never ends.

“And just because he is older, he is 88 years old, does not mean he cannot abuse a child.”

There is a school directly across the street from the Madonna.

A spokesman for River City Christian School did not want to talk on camera, but he said he was surprised by Friday’s news.

He said he will work to find out how many more problematic people may be near at hand and continue to protect students at all times.

Nobody from the local Oblates organization is authorized to talk to the media, and a national spokesman could not be reached on Friday.

The archdiocese issued a written statement.

A representative said the three other men on the SNAP list are outside the control of the Archdiocese and they urged anyone who has been a victim or has knowledge of any case to contact law enforcement.

