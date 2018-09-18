SAN ANTONIO — Space is running out at Animal Care Services (ACS) leaving many pets sheltered there with a shorter lifespan.

Bethany Colonnese, ACS Live Release Manager, says the shelter is at max capacity, but they can’t turn any pets away that are confiscated or surrendered by owners leaving them to make some tough decisions.

"Just today there were probably 10 dogs that had to be euthanized for nothing more than space, perfectly healthy adoptable dog," Colonnese said.

She says the number of dogs euthanized on a Monday is high. Last year from May 1 to August 30 ACS took in 8,273 dogs and in 2018 during the same time frame they took in 9,011 dogs, 700 more dogs than last year.

"This has been a long summer, it's been a hard summer with intakes,” Colonnese said. “We've had a lot of big confiscate cases, we’ve also just had a lot of intake, and so unfortunately, we are not getting as many adoptions, fosters and rescues as we would or we would like to and so euthanasia increases at that point in time."

She says rain also plays a big role, adding that it brings in more strays. At ACS, little space for pets means a shorter lifespan, at this time averaging about 5 days.

"So if they come in on Monday they could be euthanized on Friday, if they have a microchip then that rolls until Sunday and if owners surrender, unfortunately, they can be euthanized right away," Colonnese said.

ACS works closely with local shelters like San Antonio Pets Alive and the Animal Defense League of Texas to help shelter the furry animals and give them another chance at life.

The Animal Defense League of Texas says they’ve taken in a number of pets from ACS but says this year they've also struggled to find people to adopt pets.

“If you do have an animal and are considering owner surrender and Animal Care Services, we need to be the shelter of last resort,” Colonnese said.

She says the community can help reduce the number of pets euthanized by volunteering to foster pets and adopting at local rescue shelters.

ACS also offers to microchip pets for free for San Antonio residents and for $5 for non-residents.

