AUSTIN — Austin City Limits will be delayed on Saturday due to incoming storms.

It is unclear when they will open.

Due to an approaching storm, opening of #ACLFest gates will be delayed this morning. Please stay tuned. We will open gates as soon as possible. — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 6, 2018

11am | ACL Fest: Due to an approaching storm, opening of gates will be delayed this morning. Please stay tuned. We will open gates as soon as possible. #kvue #atxwx pic.twitter.com/V7dQvbXXWd — Albert Ramon (@AlbertR_KVUE) October 6, 2018

This is an ongoing story, we will update as we learn more.

© 2018 KVUE-TV