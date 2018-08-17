SAN ANTONIO-- — A man accused in a rash of flashing incidents around the San Antonio area has been arrested, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

27-year-old Terrence Palumbo was arrested overnight Thursday on three warrants of Indecent Exposure, SAPD said in a Facebook post Friday.

Palumbo was booked in the Bexar County Jail for his active warrants, as well as drug-related charges.

Palumbo is accused of numerous different flashing incidents, including one on July 21 where he exposed himself to drive-thru workers in the 2200 block of Thousand Oaks.

Palumbo was also accused of exposing himself to a person while driving aggressively down the highway on July 17.

Police said Palumbo also exposed himself to a woman on July 7 as she was pumping gas at a convenience store near 410 and Marbach.

Palumbo was reportedly found at a residence in the 9700 block of Vale. Police said they also found a 'large amount of marijuana plants' in the home.

