SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man was arrested in San Antonio after holding a man at gunpoint and stealing his money and vehicle in Houston, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Darrel Morgan Watts was arrested Wednesday on three warrants: aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm.

Watts is accused of carjacking the owner of the vehicle at gunpoint and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM before taking his vehicle. Authorities then received a tip that Watts was going to San Antonio.

Authorities were able to find Watts in the 8200 block of FM78 on the northeast side. Watts was taken to the Bexar County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Houston.

“When violent crimes are committed, we’re expected to make arrests,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “Our task force officers worked together to track down Watts so he couldn’t put anyone else in danger.”