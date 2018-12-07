SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of breaking into a west side apartment and taking hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronic devices was caught on camera.

Felicia Truman told KENS 5 her neighbor broke in to her apartment and took a laptop, tablet, TV, Xbox One and more valuable electronic devices. Video shows him cutting or removing the camera’s cords, but he forgot one thing: the device that stores what the cameras record!

Truman said that when she got home and saw what had happened, she filed a police report and asked someone to bring over a TV so she could watch the surveillance footage.

She said her boyfriend saw the alleged thief outside when they left the apartment earlier in the day, so they recognize the person in the video, who can be seen looking right at the camera before unplugging it.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SAPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for more.

© 2018 KENS