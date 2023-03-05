Accident on I-35 at Topperwein has highway closed

Avoid the area.

SCHERTZ, Texas — An accident on the northeast side of town has the highway closed in Schertz.

An 18-wheeler truck has multiple lanes blocked off on I-35 at Topperwein as first responders work to investigate and clear the scene.

Avoid the area.

We are wortking to gather more information and will update this story.

