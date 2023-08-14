Closure on Highway 90 East has traffic backed up for miles

It was first reported around 5:58 a.m. Monday on Highway 90 E at Hunt Lane on the west side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Road construction on the west side of San Antonio has traffic backed up for miles as officials work to clear the scene.

The closure was first reported around 5:58 a.m. on Highway 90 East at Hunt Lane.

Highway 90 heading east into San Antonio is currently closed to traffic.

We are working to find out exactly how long the road will be closed.

Avoid the area.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.