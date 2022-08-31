Accident involving VIA bus sends at least one to the hospital

We are hearing at least three cars were also involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A part of Wurzbach on the northwest side was closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a VIA bus Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: the scene is now clear https://t.co/WQjcyjqXX8 — Allysa Tellez - KENS 5 (@AllysaTellez) August 31, 2022

Police say it happened around 7:34 a.m. at Wurzbach and Cairo.

Officials said a sedan was traveling east on Wurzbach the wrong direction and crashed into the bus, sending the woman driving the car to the hospital.

We are hearing at least three other cars were also involved.

No other injuries were reported. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.