Local News

Big rig hangs off highway at I-10 and Frio north of downtown

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at I-10 westbound between the Colorado and Frio exits.

SAN ANTONIO — An accident involving two big rig trucks is blocking traffic Monday afternoon on a stretch of I-10 north of downtown.

Traffic cameras show one big rig appeared to go over a barrier to the lower deck of I-10 and the other big rig jackknifed into other lanes of the highway. The camera shows a significant fuel spill from this accident.

Officials confirmed there were no injuries from this accident and the drivers made it out safely.

Traffic is down to one lane on I-10 as crews work to clear the accident. 

A KENS 5 crew is working to gather more information. 

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

