An accident involving an overturned box truck is causing delays on I-10 north of downtown Friday morning.

The accident was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of the so-called Finesilver Curve.

There is no word on what led to the accident or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area while crews work to clear the accident.