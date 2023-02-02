One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours

Police say the driver of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.

VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours.

Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.

First responders were able to rescue the driver and he was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Crews say the accident took hours to clear and lanes of I-35 were reopened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.

