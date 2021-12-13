UPDATE: Accident cleared at I-35 and Judson causing traffic delays

Officials say I-35 northbound has two lanes closed while crews work to clear the accident and traffic is backed up all the way to Whirlwind Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A major accident is causing delays at I-35 and Judson Road on the northeast side of San Antonio.

The crash was reported just before 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officials say two northbound lanes of I-35 are closed while crews work to clear the accident and traffic is backed up all the way to Whirlwind Drive. The accident is causing delays of up to 20 minutes.

There is no word on any injuries in the accident. Officials are asking drivers to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.