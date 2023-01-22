Hundreds of people gather in downtown SA to remember the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

"Hundreds of people gathered for restored, expanded care."

SAN ANTONIO — Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade. The landmark legislation guaranteed abortion access in the U.S. It was overturned by the Supreme Court last summer.

Now, abortion is outlawed in Texas except to save the life of the mother. The law does not provide exceptions for rape or incest. Under the trigger law, those who facilitate an illegal procedure could face up to life in prison.

On Jan. 22, abortion rights advocates held rallies and marches across the country, including in San Antonio.

A few hundred people gathered outside the federal courthouse, as protesters called for restored and expanded abortion care.

Activist have been successful in getting the Bexar County Commissioners Court to limit enforcement of the state's near-total ban.

They are now fighting for the following: