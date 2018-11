SANA ANTONIO β€” Texas Gov. Greb Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abott, along with their daughter, spent part of their Thanksgiving Day helping others, volunteering with Meals on Wheels in Austin.

β€œIt’s so rewarding to see Texans sacrifice their time to make sure those who are homebound today are able to celebrate Thanksgiving with a hot meal,” the governor said Thursday.

© 2018 KENS