Abandoned building destroyed in fire on the southwest side

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of Frio City Road.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy crews had to rush to a fire on the city's southwest side after a building went up in flames.

When fire crews arrived, the building was already on fire. Crews quickly began hosing down the building and at one point, the fire caused the roof to collapse.

The abandoned building reportedly used to be a bar. It is now a total loss and the City of San Antonio will likely condemn the remains and demolish the rest of the building in the next few days.

CPS Energy also made it to the scene to repair some electrical overhead lines. Somehow, the power went uninterrupted during the fire, despite the rising flames and smoke.

There were no injuries and no word yet on how the fire started. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

