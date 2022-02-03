AAA Texas warns of carbon monoxide poisoning during wintry weather conditions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning.

TYLER, Texas — Amid the wintry conditions, the American Automobile Association Texas is warning drivers to never start or leave their vehicle in an enclosed area due to the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to AAA Texas, vehicle exhaust contains the poisonous carbon monoxide gas, which can cause severe injury and even death if inhaled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisonings that are not linked to fires. Over 50,000 people visit emergency rooms and more than 4,000 others are hospitalized.

Drivers should be cautious when driving on slippery or icy roads or walking to and from their vehicles, the AAA said in a statement.

AAA Texas is providing the following advice for drivers:

Never start or operate a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment when the engine is running.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running.

Have a mechanic check the exhaust system of your car or truck every year. A small leak in the exhaust system can lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide inside the car.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up during winter months.

Unplug phone chargers and USB cables for digital devices as soon as you turn off your engine.

When driving avoid using your car’s heater longer than you need to; heaters put extra strain on your battery.

AAA Texas recommends homeowners and renters to:

Never use a gas range or oven to heat a home.

Never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open, unless the equipment is professionally installed and vented. Keep vents and flues free of debris, especially if winds are high. Flying debris can block ventilation lines.

Never use a charcoal grill, hibachi, lantern, or portable camping stove inside a home, tent, vehicle or camper.

If conditions are too cold, seek shelter with friends or at a community shelter.

If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, consult a health care professional right away or call 911.