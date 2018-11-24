SAN ANTONIO — It was a beautiful sight for San Antonio Friday night as families were walking in A Wonderland Christmas at Morgan's Wonderland.

Nikki Young, entertainment director at Morgan's Wonderland, expressed the excitement of her team in sharing all the great attractions visitors can expect. Those attractions included ice skating, a petting zoo, rides, puppet shows, hot coco, cookies and even Santa Claus, who took pictures with kids and jotted down gift requests, which they can expect to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

Park staff say the Christmas season's attractions can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.

"Whether you're in a wheelchair or a stroller, we want everyone to be included in this experience," Young said.

Families with special needs children traveled as far as Oklahoma to attend the kickoff weekend.

Wonderland Christmas is opened to the public at their normal rates on Dec. 1, 8, 15-16 and 21-23.

For more information, visit www.morganswonderland.com

