SAN ANTONIO — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to a whopping $868 million after Tuesday night when no one claimed the winning numbers.

Although no one claimed the jackpot, there were a few local winners who became overnight millionaires. One of them bought their ticket at the intersection of Commerce St. and St. Mary’s St. at Aztec Corner Store. The mystery customer bought a winning ticket worth $1 million, but paid the extra for the Megaplier, which multiplied his earnings by five and sent him home with $5 million. Customers swarmed the corner store in hopes to follow in the lucky footsteps of that mystery millionaire.

Shoppers shared their thoughts about the lottery, and detailed the many things they would do with the money if they won.

“I tend to be pretty lucky when it comes to the lottery and the scratch-offs, but I missed it Friday because I was too cold and tired to come down here to buy my ticket,” said Betty, a regular customer.

Adrian, a young man recently released from prison, shared with KENS 5 his journey from being homeless to now rebuilding his life. We asked if he planned to buy a ticket., “I thought about it, but it’s not my time for that. I don’t think I have that luck on me, but you don’t need luck when you’re blessed by God," he said.

Store clerk Riyaz Ali, has high hopes about the continued lottery games, believing that the jackpot-winning ticket will be purchased at his store.

Aztec Corner Store is located at 104 N. St. Mary’s Street in downtown San Antonio.

