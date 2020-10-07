Stretch Lab is the newest innovation in at-home exercising to come in the pandemic

Stretch Lab aims to improve posture, mobility and flexibility.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus has forced many of us to work out at home. But a new type of exercise philosophy is thriving in San Antonio by promising a cool, safe environment—and results.

It's called assisted stretching.

"People think stretching is just a static stretching (of) your hamstrings after your workout, you do a few stretches and that's enough. But it really isn't," said Valerie Garrison, manager of multiple Stretch Lab locations in the Alamo City.

She says assisted stretching, with the help of flexologists , is good for anyone.

"Increasing your range of motion can really enhance your performance overall, whether you work out a little or whether you don't work out at all," Garrison said.

We know what you're thinking. Their flexologists are right up on you, so how do they make sure it is safe in this age of COVID-19?

For starters, flexologists and their clients must wear masks. With only three clients in the facility at a time, social distancing isn't hard to maintain. You have to bring in a clean pair of grip socks, because your feet will be right by your flexologist's face. And you can ask your flexologist to wear gloves if you prefer.

"I was a little skeptical because I've always been an athlete, but stretching has never been anything I've done. I just skip stretching," said Bridgit Mennette, an ER physician who says she's been coming to Stretch Lab for more than six months. "It's definitely helped me squat deeper, lift higher weights, run faster on the treadmill, bigger strides. And most beneficial is I don't wake up sore the next day."

Stretch Lab says there are many benefits to stretching, including improved sports performance, increased range of motion and flexibility, reduced muscle and joint pain, improved posture, and even reduced stress to improve mental health.

"Usually we get clients that are coming in and they score 0 to about 30 on the spectrum of 0 to 100. After the 12-week program that we have, they are getting their score into the 60s and 70s," Garrison said. "Basically help you create a customized stretch plan for stretching."