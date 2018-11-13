SAN ANTONIO — Despite this fall being the wettest ever recorded in San Antonio, it’s led to very little flooding.

That’s due to the continuous work of one of the city’s best-kept secrets—a network of underground tunnels representing an engineering marvel completed 21 years ago.

“This structure where we’re standing has the ability to hold two 100-year storm events back-to-back,” said Nefi Garza while standing in a section of those tunnels. “So we can get 10 inches of rain in 24 hours and it’ll fill up maybe two-thirds of the way.”

Garza is in charge of managing storm water in San Antonio, and provided KENS 5 with a look at the city’s first line of flood defense: the Olmos Dam.

It’s only one part of an elaborate flood control system, a system other cities are being to model their own tunnel networks after.

“When Seoul, Korea came and looked at that, they learned that it’s flood control first, and then development can happen,” Garza said. “But you’ve got to take care of that flood risk.”

The tunnels were completed in November of 1997—11 months before the floods of October, 1998. They saved the city millions of dollars in flood damage and, more importantly, lives.

