SAN ANTONIO — Preparations are wrapping up for the 38th annual Holiday River Parade, which takes place this Friday. Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker had a sneak peek at a few of the floats.

The holiday parade begins this Friday at 6 pm and runs an hour long. It will start at the El Tropicano Hotel and end at the Arneson River Theater.

Check out these floats all ready for the Ford Holiday Parade at the Riverwalk that starts at 6pm Friday. Which is your favorite? I have to go with @krispykreme...because they gave me donuts. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/5fiZIr87qw — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) November 21, 2018

'Visit San Antonio' needs your help. USA Today has recognized the holiday river parade as one of the best in the nation. Through December 10 you can vote once a day, to help make this parade number one in the country! To vote, click here.

