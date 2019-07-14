SAN ANTONIO — A deadly rollover in a stolen SUV near La Cantera has left one juvenile dead, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said eight people were in the stolen vehicle.

Officers tried to stop them on I-10 near Wurzbach, but the driver took off.

The driver then lost control near the La Cantera intersection, leaving one dead after the crash.

Police detained each person in the vehicle, except for one of the passengers.

The exit near La Cantera on I-10 is expected to be shut down for the next few hours.