SAN ANTONIO — A woman is lucky to be alive after a live power line fell on her van, setting it on fire while she was driving on the north side of San Antonio.

“I was exiting the freeway when it happened, and there is just this big bright light that happened and the telephone pole started sparking," Christy Duke said.

She says within moment, black smoke billowed into the air. "Suddenly, the car was just engulfed in flames," Duke said.

Hollywood Park Police say a live power line fell on top of a driver's van when they turned into the Valero gas station off Loop 1604 and Stone Oak.

"She was quite distraught,” Hollywood Park Police Lt. Sam Williams said. “She felt something hit the roof of her van, she stopped her vehicle, and the next thing she knows she's smelling smoke and she sees fire."

He says that’s when the driver took the risk and ran out of her car.

"The doors were open and you could tell the person had gotten out, but you were just hoping that they were safe," Duke said.

According to Williams, the driver made it out of the burning car without any injuries.

"The car appears to be a total loss; it melted the plastic and the fiber glass," Williams said.

Officials with the Hollywood Park Fire Department believe the weather brought down the power line. CPS says at this time an investigation is underway.

