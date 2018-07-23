A San Antonio mother is speaking out two months after her 17-year old son was killed at their west side home. She hopes someone will step forward and provide information the police need to find the killer.

Sandra McGraw said she went to bed on the night of May 19, while her son, Jason McGraw, and his girlfriend were playing a video game in the back room. She said her son got up and walked to the front door.

"I don't know if he heard a knock, to tell you the truth," McGraw said, "but he never made it out the front door."

Police said he was shot at multiple times and one of the bullets hit him in the neck.

"That was one of the last things he told me. He goes, 'I'm shot. I'm shot.'" McGraw said.

Jason was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wearing a heart-shaped necklace custom made in honor of her son, McGraw told KENS 5 she relives the nightmare every day, trying to make sense of what happened that night.

Two months later, McGraw said detectives have run out of leads. She said she fears the case will turn cold if someone doesn't step forward.

"Just put yourself in my situation and you're not knowing what happened to your loved one," McGraw said. "Just find it in your heart. Somebody has to be out there, somebody has to know something. Just please find it in your heart to come forward."

If you think you might have any information about McGraw's death, call Crimestoppers at 210-224-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

