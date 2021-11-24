$17B chip factory coming to Texas; Missing person‘s case turns into a murder investigation | KENS 5 News Now

SAN ANTONIO — A missing person's case turns into a murder investigation as Schertz Police suspect foul play. Samsung is bringing a $17 billion chip factory to Texas. Also, there is currently a shortage of both fresh and artificial Christmas trees and thousands of volunteers are gearing up for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, which returns in 2021 after moving to a meal-delivery event due to the pandemic in 2020.
