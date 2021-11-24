$17B chip factory coming to Texas; Missing person‘s case turns into a murder investigation | KENS 5 News Now

x
$17B chip factory coming to Texas; Missing person's case turns into a murder investigation

Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — A missing person's case turns into a murder investigation as Schertz Police suspect foul play. Samsung is bringing a $17 billion chip factory to Texas. Also, there is currently a shortage of both fresh and artificial Christmas trees and thousands of volunteers are gearing up for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, which returns in 2021 after moving to a meal-delivery event due to the pandemic in 2020.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5's Eyewitness News NOW! Follow us here to get the latest news, weather and sports headlines with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. Listen below or subscribe to Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify:

