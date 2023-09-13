Story of Stockton farmworker turned astronaut debuting on Amazon Prime

The movie following the life of Jose Hernandez is now streaming and is already seeing some positive reviews.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The story of the Stockton native who started in the fields and reached for the stars is set to debut soon on Amazon Prime.

"A Million Miles Away" follows Jose Hernandez as he strives to achieve his dream of becoming an astronaut. He's portrayed by Michael Peña.

It's a familiar story told in his books, but this retelling is adapted for the screen, which Hernandez hopes reaches millions.

The new movie debuted on Amazon Prime. It's currently sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes with 12 reviews so far, but a movie needs at least 80 reviews and a rating of 75% or higher to be "Certified Fresh."

Hernandez hopes people can come away from the movie empowered to reach their maximum potential. Hernandez was rejected by NASA 11 times before he was selected for the program.

He urges people to pick a challenge, persevere and reach for the stars.

“I think one can create opportunities if one is willing to work hard. Don't be afraid to dream big. You know, the American Dream is alive and well, if you're willing to work hard for it and prepare yourself according to the challenge you pick,” Hernandez told ABC10.