'A huge hole in our hearts' | Family's dog goes missing right before the new year

There is a reward being offered if missing German Shepherd mix Sandy is returned.

MACDONA, Texas — Have you seen Sandy?

Erlinda Sanchez is looking for her missing German Shepherd mix, Sandy. She's about one-year old and was last seen on 10326 Rockport in Macdona Tuesday night.

The Sanchez family is asking the community to keep an eye out for their furry friend. They told KENS 5, "With Sandy missing, it's left a huge hold in our hearts and our family."

There is a reward being offered if Sandy is returned. If you have any information regarding this missing dog, contact Erlinda Sanchez at (210) 854-6041 or email her at erlinda0996@gmail.com.

"We just want her home," said Sanchez.