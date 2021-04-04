x
A 4-year-old Louisiana boy is missing & in danger, police say; here's how you can help

Elyk Brown was last seen Saturday on Hwy 1 in Raceland. He has brown hair and eyes, appears to be caucasian and is about three feet tall, weighing about 45 pounds.
Credit: WWL-TV
Luke Brown, 39, is wanted for questioning in the case of his missing son Elyk Brown, right.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Update: The missing 4-year-old-boy from Lafourche Parish has been found unharmed, but detectives are still looking for  the boy's non-custodial father, 39-year-old Luke Brown.

A 4-year-old Louisiana boy was believed to be in "imminent danger", and police wanted the public to be on the lookout.

The boy was last seen Saturday on Louisiana Highway 1 in Raceland.

The LPSO wants to question the boy's non-custodial father, 39-year-old Luke Brown, with whom the boy was last seen.

Police reports describe him as having brown hair and brown eyes, with a caucasian appearance, standing at about five foot 11 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

"He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGC," the police statement said. "The license plate displayed is a switched plate that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle."

Credit: WWL-TV
Luke Brown, 39, is wanted for questioning in the case of his missing son Elyk Brown, right.

Officers said the reason police used an endangered or missing child advisory instead of an Amber Alert is that the person suspected of having the child has a close relationship with him. In this case, that person is the boy's father.

