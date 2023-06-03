9-year-old shot in the neck by accident, BCSO says

The child who was shot was taken to Westover Hills Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

SAN ANTONIO — A 9-year-old was shot in the neck by an 11-year-old friend and Bexar County Sheriff's investigators say it was accidental.

The shooting happened Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of NW Loop 1604 on the far northwest side.

BCSO says the 11-year-old boy had a weapon and went to his neighbors house to visit the 9-year-old juvenile. The gun discharged and the child was shot in the neck.

The child who was shot was taken to Westover Hills Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

BCSO says the gun is secure and Child Safe has been notified.

This shooting is still being investigated.

