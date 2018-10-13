According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, AT&T customers may have trouble calling 9-1-1.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says that AT&T customers may get this message when calling 9-1-1:

“Due to local telephone trouble in the area you are calling, your call cannot be completed at this time.”

Comal County says that the New Braunfels Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and San Antonio Police Department are also experiencing similar problems.

They say that AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to fix it.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office recommends using a landline or using a cell phone with another provider if you’re trying to call 9-1-1 at this time.

This is a developing story. For further details, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS