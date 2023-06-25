89-year-old on electric bicycle dies in crash in Arlington, police say

The incident happened Sunday morning near Lynn Creek Trail.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An 89-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle has died after a crash on Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

Police said they responded around 11:25 a.m. to the 6700 block of New York Avenue, near Lynn Creek Trail, regarding a crash involving a pickup truck and an electric bicycle.

According to police, officers found the 89-year-old victim lying on the road. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said it appeared that the victim was trying to cross the street when he collided with a pickup truck that was going south on the road.

The pickup driver stopped and called 911, police said. No charges were filed.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.