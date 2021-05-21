Students and parents say it's part of a larger dress code controversy in the county that disproportionately targets female students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seventeen freshmen, 28 sophomores and 38 juniors.

In total, First Coast News counted 83 young ladies who had their yearbook photo digitally altered to conceal their chests in St. Johns County.

Parents have expressed outrage over the edits.

In one example, Riley O'Keefe was wearing an outfit that the school told her met the dress code requirements, yet the school decided to edit the photo that appeared in the yearbook to make her appear covered.

O'Keefe told First Coast News she believes there's a double standard and pointed out members of the boys swim team wearing Speedos.

Students and parents say it's part of a larger dress code controversy in the county that disproportionately targets female students. Dozens of parents are reporting the same issue, and say this is sexualizing young girls.

Yvette Ballard daughter's picture was also altered and says students are harassing her by sharing the picture on Snapchat.

"They are getting all this backlash on the children and they had nothing to do with it. So, now you've made them even more of a target," Ballard told First Coast News.

17 Freshman, 28 sophomores and 38 juniors—that’s how many students I could see had their photos altered in the Bartram Trail High School yearbook. Students and parents are furious as dozens of females had their chests covered up without their knowledge. @fcn2go — Josslyn Howard (@JosslynFCN) May 21, 2021

Not only are the edits sparking controversy, but also is the way that the botched edits were made. It appears small sections of the student's clothing were cut and pasted over their chests.

In some photos, the designs on the shirts are completely unrecognizable afterward.

The school district said the school is offering refunds to any parent who calls about the issue and that the school altered the photos, not the yearbook company.