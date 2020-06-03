SAN ANTONIO — More than a week after an 8-year-old San Antonio boy survived a drive-by shooting on the east side, doctors are calling his recovery a miracle.

Elijah Belmares was shot while unloading groceries in late February outside his home on Wild Oak Drive. The boy's grandmother, Maria Garza, said he is in a coma after six surgeries.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the drive-by shooting.

"It is not right," she said. "I don't understand why people do things like this. I just want him to get out of that bed."

Garza has raised Elijah since he was born.

"I want him to open his eyes and talk to me," she said. "I just want to hold him and take him home."

San Antonio Police officials said the crime was a targeted shooting, but they are still investigating who the intended target was.

"They put him in a place that he doesn't need to be," Garza said. "They took a child away off the streets for stupidity. Now, he is in here fighting for his life. Why? What for? Did it satisfy them? Did it accomplish anything? No—he is still laying here. My son is laying here for someone else's ignorance."

Most of Elijah's major organs are damaged. So far, he has had six surgeries

"The doctors, they didn't expect him to survive," Garza said. "They didn't think he would come this far."

His grandmother is thankful for the prayers. She is hopeful he will overcome.

"I am struggling with him," she said. "I don't care how long I struggle. I am going to do it. If he is fighting, I have to fight with him. We are going to walk out of here together. I know he will."

The 8-year-old is supposed to have his seventh surgery on Friday. Doctors say, at minimum, he'll be at the hospital for another two months.

In regards to the suspects, at the time of the shooting SAPD Chief William McManus said investigators were on their trail. As of Thursday, police still haven't named any suspects in this case.

