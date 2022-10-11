x
Intoxicated driver hits and kills 8-year-old on scooter, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police have arrested a North Texas man after investigators determined he was driving while intoxicated when he hit and killed an 8-year-old boy who was riding a scooter, Dallas police said Tuesday morning

According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in the 3600 block of Dilido Road around 7:10 p.m. on Monday.

When emergency crews arrived, the 8-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver, Miguel Martinez, 30, did remain at the scene. He was also driving with a child in his car at the time of the crash.

Martinez was arrested and charged with Murder and DWI of 2 or More Previous Convictions. His bond amount has been set at $600,000. 

The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case numbers 184757-2022 and 184779-2022. The boy’s name has not been released at this time.

