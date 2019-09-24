SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police found a man dead in the doorway of a northwest side home after being called out to a stabbing shortly after noon Tuesday.

According to preliminary information provided by SAPD Chief William McManus at the scene of the stabbing, the incident began as a fight between two men who were roommates in a home in the 8200 block of Shooting Quail.

One man, 67, called the police on his roommate, 55, saying that there was a disturbance. Within the next few minutes, an 8-year-old boy who was the son of the 55-year-old came running out of the home covered in blood, according to Chief McManus.

The 8-year-old ran to a neighbor and told the neighbor that his dad had been stabbed during a fight, which resulted in a second call to police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 55-year-old man dead in the doorway of the home.

The 67-year-old, who is claiming self-defense, was taken in for questioning.