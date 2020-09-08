8-year-old fighting for life after being shot in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — An 8-year-old is fighting for their life after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Longview, police said.
According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road at about 2:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the child to the hospital. The child has life-threatening injuries.
Police say all involved in the shooting have been identified. There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
