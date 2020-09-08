8-year-old fighting for life after being shot in Longview

Police say all involved in the shooting have been identified. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An 8-year-old is fighting for their life after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Longview, police said.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road at about 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed the child to the hospital. The child has life-threatening injuries.

