The 433rd Airlift Wing at Lackland Air Force Base hosted an eight-year-old "Pilot for a Day" Saturday, as part of a program with Children's Hospital.

Giovanny Gallegos, an eight-year-old battling high-risk leukemia, toured a C-5M Super Galaxy, and took the reins of a flight simulator to tour through terrain ranging from San Antonio to Hawaii and Alaska.

Colonel "TK" Smith said it was a chance to show Gallegos what the Air Force is all about, and inspire him to achieve his own dreams. It's also a chance to connect with the community.

"Especially here in the reserves we have citizen airmen, so we are the community," said Colonel "TK" Smith.

The "Pilot for a Day" program provides a child between the ages of 8 and 14 who has a life-threatening or chronic illness the chance to see the 433rd Airlift Wing.

