8 young men face charges including felony manslaughter, reckless homicide in hazing death of Stone Foltz

The BGSU sophomore died March 7 after an alcohol-fueled fraternity hazing event off campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced charges in the hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz, who died March 7 after an off-campus fraternity hazing incident.

The eight people indicted include:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware

Daylen Dunson, 20 of Cleveland

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin

Niall Sweeney, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania

Some of the defendants face felony involuntary manslaughter charges while most of the defendants were charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

Krinn faces first-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Dunson faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Henricksen faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Caldwell faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Sweeney faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Prizel faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Lehane faces tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Boyers faces hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Boyers' misdemeanor charges would be dismissed for the present time.

Some of the alcohol-related offenses involve providing alcohol to underage persons, while others reference permitting that activity at their residence.

The multiple counts of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws reflect the allegation that those defendants participated in providing copious amounts of alcohol to Foltz and the other new members, the Wood County Prosecutor's Office said.

First-degree manslaughter alleges that the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a felony and carries a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.

Third-degree felony manslaughter alleges that the defendant caused a death by committing or attempting to commit a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, as do reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Felonious assault alleges that the defendant caused serious physical harm to another. It is a second-degree felony that carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.

The defendants have summonses to appear in court on May 19 at 1 p.m.

Arrests may be made if the defendants fail to appear.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Foltz family issued a statement Thursday through their legal team:

"We are grateful for all of the hard work conducted by local law enforcement and the Prosecutor's office, and we are confident they will make sure justice is served. However, today is just one step in the right direction. Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing.

"We are living every parent's worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is — abuse. It's unacceptable, and in Stone's case, it was fatal. How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing? We demand zero tolerance. Anything less will result in additional innocent lives lost and parents like us pleading for change."

STONE FOLTZ CASE HISTORY

BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alcohol-fueled hazing incident off campus that is being investigated at Bowling Green State University.

The incident occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4. Foltz was hospitalized for several days before his family made the decision March 7 to take him off life support and donate his organs to give others a chance at life.

Bowling Green State University announced April 9 it permanently expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus, effective immediately.

The move came about a month after Foltz's death. Pi Kappa Alpha will never again be recognized at the university.

"This expulsion is because of hazing, which is absolutely intolerable," a BGSU spokesman said in a statement. "The University's investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community. This investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community."

The full findings of Foltz's autopsy by Lucas County Coroner Diane Scala-Barnett were released on April 7, and in the coroner's verdict she notes, "It is my opinion that Stone Foltz died of FATAL ETHANOL INTOXICATION DURING HAZING INCIDENT. Manner of death: Accident - College fraternity induction ritual."

Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the hazing ritual.