8-month-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle and being hit by another car in Irving, police say

Police are looking into how the infant fell out of the vehicle at the intersection of North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive.

IRVING, Texas — An investigation is underway after an infant fell out of a moving vehicle and was then hit by another car in Irving Sunday, police said.

Irving police said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive.

According to police, an 8-month-old child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by a black sedan. The sedan did not stop, but police said there's a "high probability" that the driver did not know the infant was hit.

Police said the infant was taken to an area hospital, where the child died.

According to police, the child's mother was driving at the time and that there was at least one other child in the vehicle.