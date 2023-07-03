$8 million worth of cocaine, meth and marijuana seized in Kerr County

Two illegal guns, three wanted fugitives, and two undocumented immigrants were also recovered in this bust.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Officials collaberated across multiple counties in a drug bust that resulted in $8 million worth of illegal drugs, as well as two illegal guns, three wanted fugitives and two undocumented immigrants off the streets.

A multi-agency operation took place in Kerr County from February 27 through March 2, disrupting large narcotic shipments throughout South Texas.

Officers from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Kendall County Sheriff's Office, Gillespie County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety Analysts, DPS K9, DPS CID, North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit, 100th District Attorney's Office, Carson County Sheriff's Office, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Wharton Police Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office, Collin County Sheriff's Office and the 32nd District Attorney's Office all played a part in this investigation.

This resulted in 27.5 kilos of cocaine, 56 kilos of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilo of THC, 0.59 pounds of marijuana, all being seized.

“Our Office continues to prove that collaboration and professional skill deliver big results. Disrupting these dangerous international criminal organizations takes all hands working in concert. This operation took months of careful planning and coordination, and the entire team worked together seamlessly,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “The effects of this operation will be felt throughout the entire state. At a street value of around $8 million dollars, these are the largest seizures to date during my tenure as Sheriff. We will continue to raise the goals for our continuing work as even more assets and resources become available to us. We cannot say enough in praise of our law enforcement partners across Texas that shared in this operation.”

The illegal drugs have a combined street value of approximately $8 million dollars.

Officials were also able to recover two illegal guns, three wanted fugitives, and two undocumented immigrants.

In all, a total of eleven people were arrested in connection to this operation.

Charges may be added or modified before it goes to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

• Emiliano Tomas Montano, 25, of The Colony, is charged with two counts of smuggling perons

• Derrick Lamont McDaniel, 24, of San Antonio, is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

• David Ezequiel Cortinas, 27, of San Antonio, detained on an outstanding Bexar County warrant

• Robert Davon Sheffield, 25, of San Antonio,is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

• Matthew Ramone Sheffield, 26, of San Antonio, is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

• Juan Jose Lopez-Jamie, 24, is being charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and an immigration violation

• Jesus Alfredo Cabral-Recendez, 22, of Comfort, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

• Alberto De Leon, Jr., 30, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Alyssa Schneider, 33, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Jesus Elijah Garcia Saldivar, of San Juan Bautista, California, is being charged with Evading Arrest with Vehicle

• Aislynn Pamela Martin, of Tyler, is being charged with violation of probation on Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia