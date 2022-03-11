The car went all the way through the home, pinning the woman underneath it. Police are now looking for the driver.

SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.

The 79-year-old victim had to be pulled out and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The passenger was detained by police for further investigation and the search for the driver continues, police said.

The home was significantly damaged.

