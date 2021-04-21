Body of 6th Seacor crewmember found by private divers; 7 still missing from capsized lift boat

The Coast Guard called off their search for the missing crewmembers, but private divers hired by Seacor's parent company are still hard at work.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — A sixth body has been recovered from the wreckage of the Seacor Power in the Gulf of Mexico. Private divers found the victim on board the capsized lift boat, which is owned by a Houston company.

Seven other crewmembers are still missing. Six have been rescued.

The Coast Guard is not releasing the names of the victims -- or of any of the mariners involved in the accident -- out of respect for the families.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on April 14.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday but divers hired by the Seacor's parent company plan to continue until the entire wreckage is searched.

While rare, some people have been known to survive in air pockets inside shipwrecks for up to two weeks.

Treacherous conditions under the water have complicated, and at times stalled, search and rescue operations.

The boat is still overturned, partially submerged and grounded in about 55 feet of water. It was on a 100-mile journey to the Talos platform.

It overturned when they were caught off guard by unexpectedly high seas and hurricane-force winds. The Coast Guard said winds were 80 to 90 mph and waves rose 7 to 9 feet high, worse than what was forecast.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the April 13 tragedy is expected to take anywhere from 12 to 24 months.