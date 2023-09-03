68-year-old man attacked by neighbor's loose dog

A neighbor reported hearing screaming, and ran outside to help. He told deputies that he was able to stop the dog from attacking the victim further.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was attacked by his neighbor's dog after he returned from taking a walk in his westside neighborhood early Saturday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the 68-year-old man was returning to his home in the 5000 block of Blossom Canyon on the far west side of town around 8:30 a.m. when he was attacked by the dog.

BCSO deputies say the man's daughter called and said that her father had been bitten multiple times by the neighbor's dog, who was on the loose. A neighbor reported hearing screaming, and ran outside to help. He was able to stop the dog from attacking the victim further, according to BCSO.



The elderly victim suffered multiple puncture wounds to both of his legs and his groin area, as also to his head. The victim also told BCSO deputies this is not the first time the dog has been aggressive towards them. The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.



Deputies spoke to the dog's owner, identified as 33-year-old Kelly Max Oshaughnessy, who told BCSO he has had multiple people in the neighborhood inform him of his dog causing them harm but never anything severe.

Due to the nature of the victim's injuries, Kelly Oshaughnessy was arrested for Injury to an elderly causing serious bodily injury and dangerous dog attack.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services arrived and took possession of the dog for a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

This is a develooping story.

