SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published December 15.

An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died less than an hour after he was found unresponsive.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a detention deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks at the Adult Detention Center when he discovered 61-year-old Stephen Wayne Cole unresponsive around 10:55 p.m. Thursday evening.

The deputy alerted medical staff, who "responded immediately to the incident and began performing life saving measures," according to the sheriff's office. The San Antonio Fire Department was also dispatched to the jail.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m. A medical examiner has yet to make a determination on a cause of death, but the sheriff's office says preliminary information indicates Cole "suffered from an underlying medical condition and chronic narcotics use."

Cole was booked into the jail on December 22 and was being held on a Criminal Trespass charge. His bond was set at $400.

BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit are investigating the death.

This is the 10th in-custody death at the jail this year.

RELATED: Two inmates attempt suicide while in BCSO custody

RELATED: Bexar County inmate dies after taken off life support

RELATED: 72-year-old inmate dies in Bexar County Adult Detention Center