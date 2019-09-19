SAN ANTONIO — More than $250 million in capital investment and approximately 600 jobs will be coming to the Alamo City with the construction of a new facility for Navistar International Corporation, according to a release from the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

Navistar, a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, chassis and diesel engines, plans to build a commercial vehicle production facility on the city's south side.

The announcement comes on the heels of Toyota's announcement earlier this week.

RELATED: Toyota announces $391 million investment in San Antonio manufacturing

The manufacturing industry has a $40 billion annual economic impact on the SA region. The economic impact of the Navistar facility is projected to be $5.6 billion over 10 years.

In response to the news, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, "San Antonio is winning and we are committed to creating even more opportunity for every citizen to win too."