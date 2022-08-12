60-year-old man accused of sending intimate text messages to teen girl with disability

Police said the Human Exploitation Unit had been working this case for two months after the teen's parent discovered the messages.

SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after San Antonio police said intimate text messages were uncovered between him and a 15-year-old girl with a disability.

The man has been identified as Troy Lycan. Police said the Human Exploitation Unit had been working this case for two months after the teen's parent discovered the messages.

Lycan reportedly asked the teen for intimate photos and videos. The parent found the late night calls and text messages on their daughter's phone, and authorities were eventually able to make the arrest.

Lycan is facing a 3rd degree felony.